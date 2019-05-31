PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland General Electric and other Oregon businesses kicked off pride month this afternoon by raising rainbow flags in downtown Portland.
People joined the group, to celebrate workplace quality, diversity and equity during a special ceremony outside PGE's World Trade Center headquarters.
The event also featured live music and pride-themed treats.
Portland pride is filled with fun activities the entire month of June, all celebrating the LGBTQ community.
