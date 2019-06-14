PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland’s Pride weekend is upon us.
That means many celebrations are on tap and you might want to think twice before driving downtown. Organizers are expecting 60,000 people to take part in Pride Festival events over the weekend.
The dance floors are taking over the streets in a city now washed in rainbow.
“You don’t have to be gay to come down here you just have to vibe free and understand life is fun and enjoy it,” said Ciara DelaRosa.
FOX 12 stopped by the block part in Portland on Friday night and found plenty of impressive outfits and even better dance moves, it was clear to see Portland Pride had arrived.
“I think it’s amazing especially with how the world is right now… people aren’t afraid to be here, to be out, to be proud have a great time,” said Kimberly Michelle Westwood.
Westwood says seeing a massive crowd of people, full of love and acceptance is all she’s ever wanted. Westwood said she’s watched her LGBTQ+ community in her hometown grow and thrive right in front of her very eyes.
“I was born and raised here so it’s amazing to see so many people here and loving each other, especially in this world today,” said Westwood.
“A lot of these people paved the way for us to be here today. It’s a great honor to come out and be able to be who I am and dress however I want to dress,” said Vicious Boulevard.
Organizers say they’re hoping to shine a light on their history, their accomplishments and their pride.
“Just be proud to be human! It’s not really just that we’re all part of the LGBTQ community, but it’s a nice time to come together and celebrate,” said Maria Council.
“I think Pride is the celebration of oneself, no matter what that self is…it’s the celebration of oneself,”
Said Kitty Carryall.
The Scandals-Crystal Pride Block Party will close off two city blocks on Harvey Milk Street between the Crystal Hotel and Scandals. The event kicks off for the second day on Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight. The last day is Sunday from 1-8 p.m.
The Portland Pride party at the waterfront also kicks off Saturday at noon. It wraps up at 8 p.m. and begins again Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Pride Parade is Sunday, stepping off at 11 a.m. It forms in the North Park Blocks and travels through northwest Portland and along southwest Naito Parkway before ending at the waterfront.
