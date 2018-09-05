PRINEVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A father has been arrested and faces charges in connection to an abuse case involving his twin infant children, according to Prineville police.
Justin Michael Viescas, 26, of Prineville, allegedly abused his two 43-day old kids in the 600 block of Northwest 5th Street.
Officers started investigating Viescas in July and say his kids had multiple fractures after being examined at St. Charles Hospital in Prineville and Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.
The medical conclusion indicated the injuries to the twin children were caused by non-accidental trauma, the police department said.
Viescas was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a Crook County warrant. He faces charges including two counts of assault in the third degree and two counts of criminal mistreatment in the first degree.
Prineville police were assisted by Oregon State Police and the Department of Human Services Child Welfare. Anyone with additional information may contact Detective Kathryn Bottoms at 541-447-4168 or kbottoms@prineville.org.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
