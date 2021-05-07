Prineville man arrested for attempting to have sex and provide methamphetamine to a minor online

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – One man is behind bars after a weeklong child luring investigation that began in Prineville. Patrick James Adams, 35, is now facing multiple charges including attempting to have sex with a minor.
At the beginning of May a detective with the Central Drug Enforcement Team was randomly contacted by Adams through social media while conducting an unrelated investigation. Detectives later identified Adams as a registered sex offender who is prohibited from contacting minors.
During the last week, investigators say Adams pursued the detective believing he was a 14-year-old girl and began sending sexualized photographs and messages through social media. While detectives attempted to confirm Adams’ whereabouts, he continued to solicit the online detective, asking to meet for sex, and offered “her” methamphetamine.
CODE detectives arranged to meet Adams in Bend on Friday. At 12:15 PM, detectives and police located Adams in downtown Bend at the corner of Wall Street and Franklin Avenue where he was taken into custody. Detectives say Adams was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other relevant evidence in the case.
Detectives believe Adams may have been in contact with other juveniles in the central Oregon area via social media platforms. Detectives ask parents and young people to report any contact with Adams on social media to your local law enforcement agency, school resource officer, or online with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at www.cybertip.org.
