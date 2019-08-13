PRINEVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A man from Prineville was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in federal prison Tuesday after the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says he tried to broker the sale of a machine gun.
Michael James Friesen, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transfer and one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun earlier this year. In court Tuesday, he was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.
According to court documents, Friesen between May and June of 2018 agreed to broker the sale of a Guide Lamp Model M3A1 .45 ACP-caliber machine gun for John Widener Jordan, 38, also of Prineville.
Friesen discussed the sale of the machine gun with an undercover agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives posing as a potential buyer, the attorney’s office says.
Friesen confirmed for the agent that he had seen the firearm function as a machine gun and, on June 6, met the undercover agent in a motel room in Prineville. Jordan met them at the motel room with the firearm and completed the purchase for $3,000 in cash, according to the attorney’s office, who says Jordan in turn paid Friesen for arranging the sale.
Jordan is awaiting a jury trial scheduled to begin in October, the attorney’s office says.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.