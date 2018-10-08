PRINEVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A drunk driver drove through a fence and hit a power pole support wire Sunday night, according to Prineville police
Officers say the driver, later identified as Todd Robinson, was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris and crashed in the area of North Main Street and Northeast 13th Street just before 10:30 p.m.
A witness said Robinson ran from the scene. Officers located Robinson several blocks away and arrested him.
Authorities estimate damage to the power pole at $5,000 and damage to the fence at $2,000.
Robinson after the crash was lodged at the Crook County Jail, where he provided a breath sample that registered a .16% blood alcohol content, according to officers.
Robinson faces charges for driving under the influence of intoxicants and two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver. His bail is set a $25,000.
The Crook County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene Sunday night. Pacific Power crews were on scene to repair damages and restore power.
Anyone with additional information about this case may report it to officers at 541-447-4168 or via the police department’s Facebook page.
