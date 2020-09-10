WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Corrections is evacuation the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville as two wildfires in Clackamas County, the Riverside and the Santiam fires, threaten to merge.
The DOC says the decision to relocate the facility's 1,303 adults in custody was made out of an abundance of caution to keep everyone safe. The inmates are not being released from custody.
"We are focused on the lives, health, and safety of our employees and the adults in our care and custody," Colette S. Peters, Director of DOC, said of the decision. "We will return to normal operations as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Earlier this week, three prisons in Salem were evacuated due to wildfires. The Beachie Creek Fire and Lionshead Fire led to the evacuation of all employees and inmates from the Oregon State Correctional Institution, Santiam Correctional Institution and Mill Creek Correctional Facility.
The DOC says it is working with Oregon State Police and the state fire marshal. The agency is responsible for the care and custody of 14,000 men and women who are incarcerated in the 14 institutions across the state.
MORE: FOX 12 coverage of wildfires
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.