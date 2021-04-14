TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a prisoner is back in custody after walking away from South Fork Forest Camp (SFFC) in Tillamook on Wednesday afternoon.
Jedaiah Lunn walked away from the crew near Gales Creek Campground at 2:30 p.m. He was arrested at 10:37 p.m. by state police and deputies on Sauvie Island.
Around the same time of his disappearance from the work crew a carjacking occurred. Two victims were assaulted and their blue 2015 Subaru Legacy four-door sedan with license plate 799HSW was stolen.
Lunn entered DOC custody on August 24, 2020, on one count of robbery in the second degree out of Multnomah County. His earliest release date was October 15, 2023.
SFFC is minimum-security work camp that houses approximately 200 prisoners who are within four years of release. Part of SFFC's mission is to supply a ready work force to combat forest or wild fires throughout the state. Crews provide critical support for statewide fire operations, recreation, and reforestation; as well as provide support for special projects such as sign making, metal fabrication, and tool or equipment repair.
