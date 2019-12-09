NEAR ASHLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man driving a Prius died after colliding with a pickup near Ashland, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says.
The crash occurred Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of Eagle Mill Road and caused the pickup, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, to catch fire, according to deputies. The driver and a passenger in the Silverado were not hurt.
Anthony Tomas Panter, 27, of Medford, died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Panter was driving a 2010 Toyota Prius.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The cause was not immediately clear. The Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team continues to investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.