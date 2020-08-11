Private schools sue Oregon governor, say executive orders are irrational

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three private Christian schools in Oregon are suing the governor over her recent executive orders, claiming the orders are irrational and unenforceable.
The schools are asking the court to allow them to reopen their doors to students, citing huge losses for the community if they don’t.
Horizon Christian School in Hood River, McMinnville Christian Academy, and Life Christian School in Aloha are participating in the suit, which claims Gov. Kate Brown hasn’t proven why universities can open with safety measures but churches hosting large gatherings cannot.
The suit claims Brown’s recent executive orders banning faith-based gatherings of more than 25 people are arbitrary, irrational, unconstitutional, and unenforceable.
The governor, the suit argues, hasn’t given any reason why COVID-19 would spread more quickly at a religious gathering than inside a university classroom, which currently is allowed to open to college students when following safety guidelines.
Documents say Oregon’s religious schools are no less essential than its public universities to the health and wellbeing of its residents. The suit also lists financial concerns. McMinnville Christian Academy, it reads, will have to permanently close if in-person learning is not allowed, as they’ve already seen students leave because of the uncertainty of the upcoming school year.
FOX 12 reached out to each school and the lawyer who filed the suit. All either said didn’t want to comment or did not provide a comment. The governor’s officer does not generally comment on pending litigation.
Copyright 2020 KTPV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
About time. All school's should reopen using full safety measures. Checking temperatures at the door of teachers and students, everybody wears mask or shields, spreading out for more distance. This is totally doable and lets let the kids get back in class. Have closed campus or whatever it takes to be safe, for High School's. There is no reason that school cannot resume in a safe manner.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.