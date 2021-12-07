Private security guard wants collaboration with PPB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - More businesses in the Portland area have turned to private security firms to help protect their storefronts and it has been a cause of concern form the Multnomah District Attorney’s Office and the Portland Police Association.
However, Damian Bunting, a private security guard who has been working in Portland for about a year and half said those entities have it all wrong.
“Private security has kind of stepped in to fill some of those gaps but I think that the narrative is being shifted because right now the idea of the defund police movement has kind of lost steam and I hate to see that security is kind of now taking the brunt of that political narrative,” Bunting said.
In a statement last week, District Attorney Mike Schmidt said he was disturbed by allegations of misconduct by employees of a private security firm serving the downtown Portland area and that all private guards should be held to a rigorous standard.
“Security guards have no other option than to deescalate we do not have a union, we do not work for companies that offer us qualified immunity,” Bunting said. “If we’re involved in a situation that goes south nine times out of ten we’re going to be terminated and we risk losing our license with our governing body.” He believes everyone should be held to a high standard.
“I do think that if anything that happens where someone has acted outside of policy they are going to be dealt with and they should be dealt with swiftly but I think that level of accountability should be across the board including police officers,” he said. Bunting believes right now because of the staffing issues PPB is having, private guards are filling a gap but says he doesn’t want officers and private guards to be at odds and wants to work collaboratively.
“If they think that when they’re showing up to a scene where things have already escalated okay what would you like for me to do instead of saying that on camera why not get with those police officers you know what would be great since we’re so understaffed is if A happens, you guys do B and by the time we get there we’re going to do C,” he said. “We have a problem, we see the problem let’s work together.”