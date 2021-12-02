PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The private security guard who shot and killed a man in a Lowe's parking lot in north Portland this past May has been indicted on several charges including murder.

Court documents show 28-year-old Logan Conrad Gimbel was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful use of mace, and reckless endangering in connection with the death of 49-year-old Freddy Theodore Nelson.

On May 29, Nelson was found dead after officers responded to a shooting call at the Lowe's located in the 1100 block of North Hayden Meadows Drive at about 6:42 p.m.

Police said the person who shot and killed Nelson was an armed private security guard hired to patrol businesses in the Delta Park area. The security guard, later identified as Gimbel, remained at the scene and was interviewed by detectives.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, DA Mike Schmidt has been working with Oregon lawmakers to "assess the adequacy of existing laws governing the use of private security from training, accountability for misconduct to use of force, balancing the important role they can play in protecting businesses with public safety as a whole."

"My thoughts are with Freddy Nelson’s family in the wake of this tragedy. We will work to prevent anything like this from happening again," Schmidt said in a statement.

No additional details have been released by police or were available in the indictment papers.

Gimbel was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Thursday after turning himself into police. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Friday morning.