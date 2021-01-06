SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A rally in support of President Donald Trump and a counter-protest in Salem was declared an unlawful assembly by police Wednesday.
The initial gathering was dubbed by organizers “Operation Occupy the Capitol” and began around noon.
By 2 p.m., Oregon State Police told protesters to leave the area immediately or be subject to possible arrest and the use of force.
Police said force could include “impact munitions and riot control agents.”
People in the crowd made it clear they would not leave. By 2:20 p.m., one person had been arrested. Police said David Willis, 43, of Lincoln City, is facing charges of harassment and disorderly conduct.
Crowd says they will not obey “unlawful” orders to leave. OSP saying impact munitions to be used if crowd doesn’t leave. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/orj1tw4wGf— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) January 6, 2021
Troopers said a fight broke out between the two sides, but law enforcement was able to quickly separate the two groups.
Some protesters said their goal was for a peaceful rally, and blamed fireworks and the police response on counter-protesters.
The remaining protesters are returning to the plaza outside the Capitol saying to stand peacefully. They are blaming the fireworks and police response on counter-protesters. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/5AlT30dFiv— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) January 6, 2021
Police advised the public to avoid the streets around the State Capitol, because multiple roads were blocked off.
Oregon State Police reported that the investigation is continuing and more charges are possible after consultation with the Marion County District Attorney's Office.
(5) comments
what about the right to protest? Kate has been preaching that for 9 months
The Governor of Oregon is unlawful.
He lost, get over it. Trump will condemn rioters on the left (and for good reason), but he won't condemn this? Disgusting and laughable.
Kenny Rogers how cliche
So it's ok for a couple of thousand BLM and Antifa members to riot and loot and burn attack police but around A hundred peaceful protesters are unlawful. The OSP better get there heads out of the sand. If your Democrat you can do no harm but if your Republicans you are trying to destroy the country, sorry but Obama beats to lt.
