'Probably the scariest moment of my life': Tigard woman shares experience being robbed

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard Police say two men robbed a couple near Fanno Creek Trail Tuesday evening just after 8 p.m., and they haven't been caught.
"I really didn't think we were going to live through that," the robbery victim said.
One of the victims is feeling unnerved after the robbery near Southwest Johnson Street and Southwest Grant Avenue. She wants to keep her name anonymous out of fear of retaliation.
She said not only did the two men take her purse and keys - but they beat up her boyfriend too.
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) – Milwaukie police say one man is in custody after a bank robbery on Wednesday.
"All of a sudden, I turn around and see this pickup truck stop really hard. I started trying to walk away and two guys, two Hispanic guys got out of the truck and one of them was yelling drop everything drop everything," she said.
"My boyfriend tried to grab my purse and keys back and they fought with him and kicked him down the ditch and apparently beat him up."
Tigard Police said one of the men is Hispanic, in his early to mid-40s, around 5 feet tall with black hair. The other man, they said, is short and stocky.
Their truck is described as a 2010 to 2012 Ford F-150 or 250 with tinted windows and possibly a canopy. The woman said they made her walk away from their truck when a witness drove by.
"The woman who was driving asked if I was okay and I told her no, but I saw that the one guy who was following me was running toward the car yelling at her to get out, so I yelled at her to drive," she said.
As soon as the witness drove away - she said the men got into their truck and left.
While they didn't need medical attention, she said she and her boyfriend are still dealing with the trauma this caused.
"He normally takes really regular walks just by himself and he's a little hesitant to do that at the moment even in broad daylight," she said. "Probably the scariest moment of my life."
Tigard Police ask if you've seen these men or know anything about the robbery to call police.
(4) comments
Add these people to the recall attempts and to getting a CCL
This is your "sanctuary city" at work folks.
Thank Kate for the new Oregon “normal”.
Why is it that people think because nothing has ever happened to them before, nothing ever will? No place is totally safe and bad things happen to good people all the time. Police protection is an oxymoron. The police cannot protect you!!!
If they each had a handgun on them, they could have stopped this incident forthwith.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.