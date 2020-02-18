KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – Keizer police on Tuesday celebrated the life of an officer who passed away after his battle with cancer.
Officer Dan Carroll was hired as a Keizer police officer in 2005.
In May of last year, he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He passed away earlier this month.
A procession of police cars, fire trucks, and motorcycles made their way through Keizer on Tuesday to honor his memory.
“We’re family, and we take care of our family,” said Robby Nashif with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s always been that way. It’s a long-standing tradition, and it will always be that way, at least I hope.”
Keizer police say they will never forget his friendship, work ethic, and commitment to being a police officer.
