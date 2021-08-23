ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - A procession and memorial service are planned Wednesday to honor Oregon State Police Sergeant John Burright, who passed away in May nearly 20 years after a crash left him with debilitating and career-ending injuries.

Sgt. Burright was critically injured on Sept. 4, 2001, when he was struck at the side of Interstate 5 while helping a disable motorist. He passed away from his injuries on May 4 of this year. The crash also claimed the lives of Sr. Trooper Maria Mignano and Albany Police Department Officer Jason Hoerauf.

A procession is scheduled to begin at 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday. It will start at the Linn County Fairgrounds, then travel past the Oregon State Police Albany Patrol Office, where Sgt. Burright spent most of his career. The procession will continue north on I-5 to the Salem Armory for the memorial service. Travelers are being advised to prepare for road closures, traffic congestion, and long delays along the route, especially along I-5 between Albany and Salem.

The memorial service, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at the Salem Armory, is open to the public. Members of the public attending the memorial service are encouraged to carpool, walk, or ride a bike as public parking is limited.

Anyone who wishes to donate to support the Burright family can do so through the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation.