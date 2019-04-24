PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A procession from Longview to Portland was followed by a memorial service to honor fallen Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier.
People stood on overpasses and lined streets to show their appreciation for the only Cowlitz County deputy to be killed in the line of duty.
Thousands of people filled the Chiles Center at the University of Portland for the memorial service.
Speakers at the service included Cowlitz County Undersheriff Darren Ullmann, Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers and DeRosier’s friend Michael Kingsley.
“I’ve witnessed an amazing community come together during this difficult time to give their support for a man that paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting his community,” Kingsley said.
Former colleagues reflected on his passion for police work.
"There's a saying about heroes that goes, 'heroes are ordinary people that do extraordinary things," Myers said. "Justin was an extraordinary person who did extraordinary things."
DeRosier, 29, was shot on Fallert Road near Kalama River Road after responding to a report of a disabled motorhome the night of April 13. Investigators said the man who shot DeRosier was killed by law enforcement the next night in the Kalama area while the suspect was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and carrying 45 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
DeRosier leaves behind his wife Katie and their 5-year-old daughter Lily.
He grew up in Kelso and graduated from Kelso High School in 2008. Hundreds of people gathered in Kelso and Longview to share stories and remotely watch DeRosier's memorial service Wednesday.
DeRosier was with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office for three years, after previously working for the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
His family, friends and colleagues said law enforcement was more than just a job for DeRosier, it was his calling in life.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.