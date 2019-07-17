PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s a night to honor the best of TV and that spotlight will shine from Los Angeles all the way to Portland. A slew of local shows and companies are taking their shot at Emmy gold.
The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has released the 2019 Emmy nominations. Several productions with ties to Oregon made the list.
Widen & Kennedy got their 21st Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Commercial for their work on “Dream Crazy.” This year they were honored for the commercial spot they did for Nike.
The ad featured Colin Kaepernick and sparked a debate across the country. Kaepernick famously took a knee during the national anthem in 2016 to protest systemic racial injustice. The ad had Kaepernick saying, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”
Also nominated in that category is a commercial called “A Great Day in Hollywood.”
The ad was done by Portland-based Camp Grizzly. Their spot was put together for Netflix. It highlights the black artists who work and lead some of the streaming giant’s original content.
The IFC show “Documentary Now!” which shot its third season in Portland was nominated for several awards.
Portland-based producer Crofton Diack is nominated for her work on the National Geographic/BBC Studios show “Life Below Zero.” That show is nominated in the category for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.
Tim Williams, the executive director of Oregon Film, says seeing all the nominations really speaks to the talent in Oregon.
“Things like ‘Documentary Now!’ picking up those, you know, yes, a lot of it is created outside of Portland, but it is put together in Portland by, you know, 99 percent of the people who live here. So, I see it as something that is a huge asset and a huge comment on the talent we have in town,” Williams said.
The 71st Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 22, on FOX 12.
