Program aimed at getting women interested in firefighting resumes in Sherwood

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) - As wildfire season continues in Oregon a unique program resumed on Friday aimed at getting more women interested in the firefighter career path. About 40 women between the ages of 16 and 20 took part in the Metro Fire Camp in Sherwood.
The free camp which is in partnership with Portland Fire and Rescue and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue is designed to instill confidence and build teamwork in firefighter training. There are several different types of stations and scenarios for participants.
They include hose practices, controlling nozzles, ladders and emergency medical skills to name a few. The camp’s mission is to recruit women to consider a rewarding fire service career.
“So being able to have a camp to introduce this career to young ladies at the ages of 16 and 18 to open their eyes to show them one, they can be firefighters and two even more importantly to impower them they can do any job they want to do, that they are not bound by the traditional career paths,” Emily Van Meter said with TVF&R.
The camp had to take last year off because of the pandemic. It’s organized and led entirely by professional female firefighters from several agencies across the West Coast.
