PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A creative approach to addressing homelessness in the Portland area is finding success by matching those looking for a place to live with those who have extra space.
The program, which is run by Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon, is called "Home Share," and the program found homes for eight people in the month of April alone.
Prospective home seekers are matched with people who have an extra room, and are willing to take on a roommate, in a process similar to a dating service.
"We do a background check, which is just a basic criminal background check, and then we have about 16 questions that are kind of go, no-go. Smoking, pets, guests, children, age," Andrew Brown, Home Share's Program Manager said.
In Kathleen Montgomery's case, she became homeless after her partner passed away.
Montgomery's social worker introduced her to the Home Share program, and she was eventually matched with Carol Pulver, who was homeless once herself, but had been living alone for years.
The two now share a 2-bedroom apartment in Gresham.
"I really like it a lot," Montgomery said. "I like that she's a woman and somebody that… I like having a friendship."
The two women initially met for dinner and connected almost immediately.
Montgomery and Pulver now go shopping together and put together puzzles in their free time.
