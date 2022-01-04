Program partners police, mental health clinician to respond to crisis calls

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - A new team in Washington County aims to respond to the overwhelming need for help during a mental health or behavioral crisis.
It partners a mental health clinician with local law enforcement.
The Washington County Mental Health Response (MHRT) South Cities is made up of officers from Tigard, Tualatin and Sherwood who all work with that mental health clinician.
They answer the calls together.
"You become a team with your partner, and you know I have three different partners so we all have different dynamics," LifeWorks NW Mental Health Clinician, Crystal Fisher said. " I'm relying on them for the situational awareness and the physical safety and they're relying on me to make the best intervention call possible."
Fisher is the mental health clinician on MHRT South Cities.
She works in two-week rotations, partnered with a police officer from Sherwood, Tualatin or Tigard to respond to calls throughout the South Cities.
She works with Sherwood Police Officer Adam Keesee, Tigard Police Officer Samuel Northcote and Tualatin Police Officer Shawn Fischer.
"Somebody could call in about their family member saying I haven't from them in a while can you go and check on them," Fisher said. "It could also be somebody calling in distress saying they're thinking about hurting themselves or just not knowing what to do or wanting help."
Tigard Police say roughly 65% of its police calls have a mental or behavioral health component.
The team spoke to why this work is so crucial for the community.
"This type of team and this type of service to provide citizens is way overdue," Keesee said. "And I know that there are other agencies in other parts of the country and other parts of the state that have been doing it for a while. But it's almost like it's something that should've been in place since day one."
"Once we get there the law enforcement counterparts, we establish make sure the scene is safe, just for you know any kind of outside personnel," Northcote said. "And then once we've kind of established that it's ok we bring the clinician in and let her build that rapport."
"Every call is different, we'll go in we'll introduce ourselves I'll introduce myself as a police officer and introduce her as a clinician, we just kind of feed off of each other and you know just kind of get the job done as a team," Fischer said.
Given the increasing need for support with mental health and behavioral calls, FOX 12 asked the officers if they feel this is the future of law enforcement.
"100%, because it's not going to go away, right especially with the state of the planet that we're in with you know pandemics and just the direction that we're going in it's only going to get more apparent," Keesee said. "And if it paints us in a different light that's not the goal but that's a bonus right, we show up and people you know start figuring out why we're there, and what we have to offer and what resources we have and what ultimately our goal is well that helps."
Tigard Police say right now MHRT South Cities is a 1-year pilot program operating through an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) between Washington County, Tigard, Tualatin, Sherwood and King City.