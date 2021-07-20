DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are taking further control of a wildfire burning near Sisters. As of Monday night, the Grandview Fire was 72 percent contained.
The fire, which ignited July 11, has burned 6,032 acres about 10 miles northeast of Sisters. The fight against the fire has made steady progress. On Friday, the fire was 20 percent contained. The cause of the Grandview Fire is unknown.
Minimal fire behavior with smoldering has given firefighters the opportunity to reinforce existing control lines. Mop-up efforts are planned for the next steps in the fire fight with 492 personnel currently assigned to the fire. The estimated containment date for the Grandview Fire is Friday, July 23.
The Deschutes and Jefferson County Sheriff's offices have lifted all evacuations around the Grandview Fire area Monday afternoon. Officials said the decision was made after consultation with fire managers and cooperating agencies. Forest closures put in place due to the fire remain in effect.
