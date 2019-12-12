Project aims to reduce ‘cut-through traffic’ leading to Ross Island Bridge in SW Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A nine-month project starts next week to reduce “cut-through traffic” leading to the Ross Island Bridge in southwest Portland.
The goal is to reduce traffic on narrow streets designed for local traffic, including Southwest Gibbs Street and Kelly Avenue.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation received requests for changes in the areas of Southwest Corbett Avenue and Kelly Avenue, due to congestion and unsafe driving.
Traffic is especially heavy during the evening commute, with people driving from Interstate 5, downtown Portland and areas south of downtown toward the Ross Island Bridge.
The South Portland Neighborhood Association worked with the Portland Bureau of Transportation to design a traffic improvement plan for the Lair Hill neighborhood.
The project will keep drivers on safer routes to head east on the Ross Island Bridge, according to PBOT.
The project will limit through traffic on a few narrow residential streets starting Monday through Sept. 1, 2020. PBOT maintenance crews are scheduled to install barricades in the streets on Monday and post signs in the area. Warning signs have been posted since Dec. 3.
The cut-through routes closed by the project:
- Northbound access on Southwest Kelly Avenue, between Whitaker and Curry. This will prevent commuter traffic from using Kelly to access the eastbound bridge ramp on Kelly.
- Eastbound access on Southwest Whitaker Street, between Kelly and Corbett. This will prevent commuter traffic from using Corbett to access the eastbound bridge ramp on Kelly.
- Access to Southwest Naito Parkway at Gibbs Street. This will prevent commuter traffic from using either Kelly or Corbett to access the eastbound Bridge ramp via Gibbs at Naito Parkway.
Drivers on I-5 northbound who take the Corbett exit to reach the bridge should go left at Southwest Hamilton to northbound Barbur Boulevard to reach northbound Naito Parkway to access the bridge.
For more, go to portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.