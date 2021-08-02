PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A city of Portland project to make neighborhood streets safer and more welcoming for bikes and pedestrians is here to stay.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation is announcing it will make most of the temporary modifications permanent. The idea started last summer, amid the pandemic, as a way to get people active and outside. It means some neighborhood streets will look and feel different for good. This is all part of PBOT's Slow Streets Program.
Last summer, the transportation bureau put in signs and orange traffic barrels to let drivers know there would be more bikes and pedestrians on the roadway and that they should slow down and use caution.
The bureau says the program was extremely popular, and so this summer, it's going to be transitioning those streets, which follow existing neighborhood greenways, into permanent slow streets.
"And so what people will now see is we are replacing those," John Brady of PBOT said. "Temporary barrels with now concrete planters and with more signage. Then also as people are turning in, we have an advisory speed of now 15 miles an hour."
The city modified streets in 100 different locations last summer. The temporary modifications with permanent features at 80 locations this summer because in some spots, the concept didn't work.
(1) comment
PBOT just destroyed Hawthorne Blvd by putting in a road diet and shrinking the street to 1 lane in each direction and creating more traffic on an already busy street. This city is so stupid.
