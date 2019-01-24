Prolific Portland car thief sentenced to 4 years in prison

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A prolific Portland car thief was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
A jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict Wednesday for James Steven Pasley on one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
According to court records, Pasley has 21 prior felony convictions and 11 prior misdemeanor convictions. Eight of the prior felony convictions are for stealing a motor vehicle, the records state.
Law enforcement launched an investigation on April 29 last year when a woman reported that her 1996 Nissan Sentra had been stolen.
The woman testified during trial that she had parked the car on April 27 in the 4800 block of Northeast Flanders Street and didn’t realize until April 29 that the car had been unlawfully taken.
The woman said she was certain the car had been locked and was sure that she had not distributed extra keys or given anyone permission to use the car.
A Portland police officer on May 1 spotted the car near Southeast 112th Avenue after he says Pasley ran a stop sign, almost causing the officer to T-bone the vehicle.
The officer caught up with Pasley on foot as Pasley was leaving an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Southeast 115th Avenue and arrested him.
Police found a flathead screwdriver and a set of four jiggle keys in Pasley’s pocket. The jiggle keys, which are used to unlock doors and trick ignitions into starting, were for different car models, the attorney’s office says.
While in custody, Pasley will receive drug treatment, according to the attorney’s office.
Once released, Pasley will on one year of post-prison supervision.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.