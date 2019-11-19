MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A prolific thief was sentenced to four years and two months in prison Tuesday and will have to pay restitution to his victims, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Since deputies arrested Jesse Calhoun in November 2018, reported property crimes and burglaries in Troutdale, Fairview, Gresham, and surrounding areas have dropped significantly, law enforcement says.
The sheriff’s office has also linked Calhoun to a handful of other cases in Multnomah, Clackamas, and Clark Counties.
Deputies arrested Calhoun during a traffic stop last year and found modified firearms, more than 500 rounds of ammo, and six grams of methamphetamine inside his car.
In court Monday, Calhoun was also sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision and drug treatment.
Three deputies involved in Calhoun’s arrest were awarded for their work earlier this year, according to the sheriff’s office.
