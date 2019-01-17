Prominent Oregon gay rights activist facing sex abuse charges again after 2015 dismissal

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A prominent Oregon gay rights activist is again facing sex abuse charges after a prior case was dismissed in 2015.
Terrance “Terry” Patrick Bean was arraigned in Lane County on Thursday on charges of third-degree sex abuse and third-degree sodomy. He pleaded not guilty.
Court documents allege the crimes occurred in Lane County in September 2013 involving a child under 16 years old.
Bean’s attorney, Derek Ashton, released a statement Thursday calling it a “continuation of the 2014 blackmail scam.”
"Once again, Terry is innocent of the charges. The accuser wants money. It's that simple. Years ago, while threatening a civil suit, this same person was able to use the District Attorney as a tool to leverage his false claims. Now, after more than three years, he wants more money. The answer is no,” Ashton said.
Sex abuse charges were previously dismissed against Bean in September 2015, as prosecutors said the alleged victim was living out of state and refused to return to testify in the case.
The charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the district attorney’s office had the right to re-file them at a later date.
Bean’s next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.
