SEATTLE, WA (KPTV) – The Seattle Seahawks and Lumen Field announced Tuesday that all guests 12 and older will be required to show proof of vaccination again COVID-19 or a negative covid test taken within 72 hours before kickoff.

"The health and safety of our guests, players and staff is always our top priority, and we remain committed to doing what we can to keep our community safe," said Chuck Arnold, President, Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal Inc. "These measures will allow us to continue with plans to host a full stadium of fans, while still providing a safe and fun experience for our guests. We urge everyone who is eligible to please get vaccinated."

For a safe return to Seahawks gamedays, all attendees over the age of 12 will now be required to provide full proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours for entry at Lumen Field.More Info: https://t.co/2qMzVGSf1G — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 7, 2021

The Seahawks will begin to enforce the policy starting on September 19 when they face the Tennessee Titans. Fans and staff will be required to wear a mask at all times except while eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.

Fans will have to show the following before entering the stadium:

Official CDC-issued (or foreign country equivalent) vaccination card with their name and dates of doses, including the date the last dose was administered.

A photo or digital version of the official CDC-issued (or foreign country equivalent) vaccination card with their name and dates of doses, including the date the last dose was administered.

Fans can upload their proof of vaccination to CLEAR Health Pass in the CLEAR app for verification. Instructions can be found at clearme.com/healthpass.

Fans who have only received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or have not met the two-week window for the Johnson&Johnson vaccine must provide a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the stadium.

Unvaccinated fans 12 and older, including those with medical and religious exemptions, will need to show the following before entering the stadium:

A printed COVID-19 negative test taken within 72 hours prior to kickoff that includes their name, the date of the test and the lab location where the test was taken.

A digital version or photo of the negative test result will also be accepted.

Acceptable tests include PCR and rapid tests. At-home, self-administered tests will not be accepted.

Guests under the age of 12 will not be required to provide a negative test result.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you, visit the vaccine locator tool at the Washington Department of Health website.

The new policy will also apply to all future events at Lumen Field, the Lumen Field Event Center and WAMU Theater starting Sept. 19 unless required earlier by third-party event promoters.