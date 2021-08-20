Oregon State University and the University of Oregon will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all school-sanctioned events, including sports, starting Aug. 23.

Both schools made the announcement Friday amid soaring COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that are crippling health care systems across the state.

Accepted proof of a COVID-19 vaccination includes a CDC vaccination card, a photocopy of the card or a photo of the card on a mobile device. Cardholders must be at least two weeks past receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer.

For those who cannot provide proof of vaccination, documentation of a negative test taken within three days of the event will also be accepted. The test must be a SARS-CoV-2 viral test (either nucleic acid amplification test [NAAT], including polymerase chain reaction [PCR], or antigen test) with Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Home tests will not be accepted.

A test result must be in the form of written documentation (paper or electronic copy). The documentation must include:

Test result. Type of test (indicating it was a NAAT or antigen test). Entity issuing the result (e.g., laboratory, healthcare entity or telehealth service). Specimen collection date. A negative test result must show the specimen was collected within the three days before the event to be attended. A positive test result for documentation of recovery from COVID-19 must show the specimen was collected within the three months before the event. Accompanying proof of identification in the form of a driver's license or other document that visibly identifies the person on the test result.

Masks will also be required when seated at the event, except when eating and drinking.

Children under age 12 do not need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test.