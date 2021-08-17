Fan capacity increases to 80% at Providence Park, proof of vaccination required

(KPTV/Nick Krupke image)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required upon entry to Timbers and Thorns FC games for fans 12 and older at Providence Park beginning Aug. 25, the clubs announced Tuesday.

In June, the clubs announced proof of vaccination would be required upon entry when capacity at Providence Park increased to 80%. The stadium returned to full capacity in July.

The new policy will not apply to this week's Women’s International Champions Cup matches on Aug. 18 and Aug. 21.

"We felt a responsibility to change the policy with the health and safety of our fans as top priority while doing our part to reduce transmission in our community," said Timbers and Thorns FC president of business Mike Golub. "This is not a place any of us thought we’d be, but the spread of the Delta variant and risk to unvaccinated children made it an easy decision until the situation improves. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is safe, free, effective and the quickest way to end this pandemic."

The clubs say acceptable forms of proof include a CDC vaccination card, a photocopy of the card or a photo of the card on a mobile device. Cardholders must be at least two weeks past receiving their second dose in a two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna, or a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For people who can't provide proof of vaccination, documentation of a negative test taken within 48 hours of kickoff will be accepted.

Masks are currently required for fans aged five and over at Providence Park in all areas other than their seats. This is in compliance with the statewide indoor mask mandate that went into effect last Friday.

(1) comment

Whatever
Whatever

I don't think anyone other than the city "leaders" of portland will be much surprised when attendance plummits.

