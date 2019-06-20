BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Investigators say a propane barbecue left unattended sparked a house fire earlier this week that burned the homeowner’s hands and arms.
Crews rushed to the 8000 block of Southwest 190th Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday and doused the flames, which spread quickly from the garage to two vehicles and the yard nearby, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says.
Investigators say the family of four had been barbecuing in their garage and had stepped away. When family members returned, they were met with a fire that was spreading quickly, according to TVF&R.
Crews knocked the fire down in 15 minutes and contained it to the garage, fire officials say. The rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage. The four family members, including their cat, will be displaced until the home is repaired, according to investigators.
TVF&R estimates damages to the home and the vehicles at approximately $75,000.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
