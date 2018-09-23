SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters say a brush fire in Silverton was caused by a property owner who was trying to burn out a yellow jacket nest.
The fire occurred Sunday evening in the 16000 block of Stormy Drive and had threatened several structures, according to the Silverton Fire District.
When the first crew arrived, the fire was running fast through high grass and brush, which prompted additional alarms. Crews say high winds and dry conditions had allowed the fire to spread quickly.
Fire equipment and personnel from six fire agencies were able to stop the blaze.
The owner of the property was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
The fire was caused by the property owner trying to burn out a yellow jacket nest using lighter fluid, firefighters say.
They say this is the second brush fire in the Stormy Drive and Silver Falls Highway area that was started when property owners have tried to burn out yellow jackets.
The property owner was cited by the Oregon Department of Forestry and will likely have to pay the cost to ODF for their response to the fire, according to firefighters.
Firefighters are encouraging property owners to call a licensed exterminator to remove yellow jacket nests rather than risk a fire from trying to burn them out.
