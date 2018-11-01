PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An impending eviction of Portland's biggest food cart pod has some business owners and developers looking for new ways to preserve the city's food cart scene.
They say the pod the heart of downtown Portland will be replaced by a hotel and apartment homes. However, there is still hope for the owners.
Brett Burmeister, restauranteur and owner of Foodcartsportland.com, is doing what he can to save the owners from going out of business.
“They’re the smallest of small business owners, they’re unique," Burmeister said. "Everybody has a wonderful story."
Burmeister has been writing about Portland’s food cart culture for a decade and says he loves how the carts have made it easier for entrepreneurs to follow their dreams.
“It’s still a way for anybody to grow a business or to create something out of nothing," Burmeister said. "Whether you’re just out of college or you just lost your job or you’re a new immigrant and you want to sell what grandma taught you to make.”
The carts also have an impact on local economy and culture, Burmeister said.
“On this block you can find Chinese bings," Burmeister said. "There aren’t any restaurants in town doing that.”
That is why he says took action when he learned 55 food carts on Southwest Alder between 9th & 10th are in jeopardy of closing.
“Hopefully, we will be able to preserve the culture of street food that Portland has become so famous for,” Burmeister said.
Burmeister and a small group of developers proposed a plan to the city council and the mayor Wednesday. The plan would move 10 to 15 of these carts onto 9th Avenue.
They named the proposed project Culinary Corridor and say it would span three blocks from O’Bryant Square to Director Park.
“Mayor Wheeler was like, ‘yeah, this sounds like a great idea,’” Burmeister said.
The restauranteur tells FOX 12 cars would still be able to pass through the one-way road. But, he admits, developers will face some challenges, including a law that prohibits vendors from blocking part of a street.
They will need to think about security and who will manage Culinary Corridor.
“And, we need to figure out infrastructure. How do they get water, power?” Burmeister said.
They must also move quickly.
“This [the current food cart pod] all could go away within the year,” Burmeister said.
The food cart owners have been warned that a 33-story building will replace their small businesses, but they still don’t know when exactly. For now, they’re on month-to-month leases and holding on to hope the city will approve the new project.
If it does not, they will be forced to sell their carts or move. For some, it would not be the first move.
Dustin Hannifan, who works at the Dump Truck food cart, says they were relocated after a hotel was built at their previous location. He’s concerned it will not be long before he must repeat the process.
“I have to take time off and that means I can’t pay my rent,” Hannifan said.
Hannifan says he is excited about the possibility of staying nearby.
“I mean this is one of the oldest pods, I think it may be the oldest pod, so it’s very much a part of Portland’s recipe,” Hannifan said.
According to Burmeister, the plan is still in the “incubator” phase, and even if it is approved, with limited space, he knows he and his partners can’t save all the carts.
“That’s the sad reality," Burmeister said. "We are going to see vendors close, vendors move maybe to the east side, the west side.”
Burmeister tells FOX 12 the project would be paid in part by a city grant as well as private funding.
The city has not approved it yet, so there is still no timeline for when it would get underway.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.