PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A proposal to move 3,000 people experiencing homelessness into three large shelters and outlaw camping in Portland has sparked widespread attention for how the city will confront the houseless issue.

The plan is the brainchild of Sam Adams, the former mayor of Portland and current aide to Mayor Ted Wheeler. It would bring in unarmed National Guard members and Portland State University social work graduate students to run the mass shelters.

However, the dean of the school of social work at Portland State University, Jose Coll, said he’s not in favor of the plan.

“This proposal contravenes social work values," Coll said in a statement. "The school was not consulted about this plan, and we with PSU government relations are handling this matter.”

Other organizations like the Northwest Pilot Project, a homeless advocacy group, told FOX 12 that they do not support this plan, calling it inhumane.

Portland mayor bans camping near freeways, 'high-crash corridors' PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – You can’t drive through Portland on I-5 or I-405 without spotting a homeless camp. On Friday, Mayor Ted Wheeler said t…

Mayor Wheeler released the following statement Monday in response:

"Allowing for dangerous, squalid living conditions is not how we treat our houseless community with compassion and empathy. I directed my team to leave no stone unturned in finding a solution that will address this problem in an urgent and meaningful way and that is exactly what they have been doing. The current solutions do not match the scale of our problem."

Randy Philbrick is a school bus driver and former business owner who said he thinks this is a good starting point for Portland.

“I get to see it all the time because there’s corners that I try to take with the school bus where it’s really tight because you got campers, you got tents that are actually in the street, so we need something like this where we can get them off the street and into a safer place,” Philbrick said.