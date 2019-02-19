SALEM, OR (KPTV) - There’s a new proposal in the Oregon legislature that would lower the voting age from 18 to 16.
Known as Joint Senate Resolution 22, it would amend the state constitution. If it makes it through the legislature, it would be up to the voters to decide on the November 2020 ballot.
“Voting is a civic good that we want people to build early and strong habits and do throughout their whole lives,” Senator Shemia Fagan, a democrat representing District 24, said.
Fagan is among the lawmakers who are sponsoring the resolution.
She says there are a number of issues that affect teenagers, like gun violence in schools, school funding and climate change, for instance, but those same students don’t have a voice in the democratic process.
On Monday, students gathered at the state capitol to show their support for the resolution, too.
“We heard from students who talked about the fact that they can drive like adults, that they have to pay taxes when they start working like adults, but they have no voice in actually participating in that process,” Sen. Fagan added.
She told Fox 12 the proposal would enfranchise 16 and 17-year-olds in Oregon for all elections, including federal races like presidential bids.
She says while the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects the right to vote for people who are at least 18, states can enfranchise voters younger than that.
But Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr., is among those who oppose the idea.
“16-year-olds are too young to enlist in the military, too young to own firearms, too young to own property, too young to enter into legal contracts, and too young to get married. But they are old enough to vote?” he wrote in a statement. “People are not legally considered adults in this country until they are 18 years old, and I believe they shouldn't be able to vote until then either. This is nothing more than an attempt to expand the voter rolls to sway elections."
Fox 12 spoke with students at Lincoln High School to gauge their reaction on the proposal.
“I think it’s a really good idea,” 16-year-old junior Natalie Wang said. “I think so many things affect youth specifically with our schools but also with things that are happening in the long future, like climate change.”
“Issues like environmental justice and gun control are affecting us in our communities now, and thus, I think we should have the opportunity to make our vote count and vote for representatives who are really going to represent us on these issues and protect us,” 17-year-old senior Madeline Gochee said.
Both Gochee and Wang are members of the speech and debate team and are very active in their communities.
Still, they think the "average" teenager who may be less engaged in the world around them would benefit, too.
“I think passing a measure that gives students the right to vote from 16 and onward would be able to motivate students to realize their voice matters and to be a part of the political process, which will translate to when they’re older,” Gochee said.
“I think right now the perception might be, oh they’re just kids, they don’t care,” Wang added. “But I think part of that stems from the belief that we can’t change anything as people who don’t have political agency at all. But given the opportunity to vote I think it would spark conversations, especially in the classroom.”
(1) comment
The liberal democrats are all for this because they are losing voters who are intelligent enough to see through their constant desire for more power. Young people are ripe for their ignorance and immaturity. They just want more votes, and when the caravans are stopped, they have nothing left but to try and influence young impressionable voters. Keep it the way it is and stop trying to show the whole world how ignorant and immature oregonians are.
