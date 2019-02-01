Proposed bill in Salem would change e-scooter helmet law

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A bill before the Oregon Legislature could soon make it legal for some people to not wear a helmet while on an electric scooter.
If passed, the law would be similar to Oregon’s bike helmet law. Anyone 16 and younger would be required to have a helmet on when riding an electric scooter.
As it stands now, anyone riding an e-scooter must have a helmet on. If a rider is caught without a helmet on they could get a ticket.
The new bill was introduced by Oregon State Rep. Sheri Schouten, of Beaverton.
It comes as Portland is getting ready for a second pilot program with e-scooters. A PBOT survey done after the first pilot program found that nearly 45 percent said they did not wear a helmet while riding an e-scooter.
Portland is set to undergo a second e-scooter pilot program starting in the spring of 2019.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.