TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - The Circuit Bouldering Gym in Tigard may be at stake because of a transportation project, with a proposed TriMet MAX Light Rail line that could run right through its building.
The project is called the Southwest Corridor Plan, a new 12-mile route that would connect downtown Portland to Tigard and Bridgeport Village in Tualatin with faster, more frequent transit service. TriMet projects 43,000 riders per day in 2035 with this new line, and says it would alleviate traffic immensely.
While most of the line is nearly set in stone, there have been some concerns along the route such as the stretch from Bonita to Bridgeport.
The alternative route TriMet proposed at the beginning of the year puts The Circuit in the crosshairs of construction.
“Literally they would take our business and tear it down to make way for the rail,” said Danny Burkhead, the general manager of The Circuit.
There are only a handful of climbing gyms in the Portland area, and people at The Circuit in Tigard are fearful they’ll lose all the hard work that’s been put into the location, including the community they’ve built.
“This is a place where it doesn’t matter who you are,” said Molly Burdick, a member at The Circuit. “It’s an inclusive environment.”
Burdick says The Circuit saved her life, after a crippling disease stole her strength.
“I’m a congenital heart disease survivor and, before I found climbing, I was usually pretty sick. I was pretty weak,” she said. “I had my heart stop, I was defibrillated, I went through a lot of failed procedures. I didn’t have a life and I didn’t find a life again until I found climbing.”
Burdick says she found confidence and a community by climbing at The Circuit, but that could all be stripped away in the Southwest Corridor Plan.
“It’s going to hurt the community and it’s going to hurt accessibility for individuals of all abilities and all ages,” said Burdick.
TriMet says affected business owners would be paired with a relocation specialist, helping them to find what’s on the market and what would fit their needs. They’d also cover moving expenses, according to Jennifer Koozer, TriMet’s community affairs manager.
The entire MAX line will be finalized in May, according to TriMet, but construction might not even start for four more years.
TriMet told FOX 12 the next meeting where the public can provide input will be in the next couple of weeks.
To learn more about the Southwest Corridor Plan and where you can make your voice heard, you can head to TriMet’s website or Metro’s website here.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
