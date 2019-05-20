Proposed Portland budget includes $200,000 for passenger ferry study

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – This week, the Portland City Council will vote on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s proposed budget, and in it is $200,000 toward a potential ferry service.
The nonprofit Friends of Frog Ferry wants to create a passenger ferry on the Willamette River and part of the Columbia River that would connect from Oregon City to Vancouver.
“Really, it just came from a sense of curiosity,” founder Susan Bladholm said. “Why don’t we have some sort of river-based transit here in the Portland area?”
They came up with the idea of a passenger ferry a few years ago, with a focus on helping commuters and reducing congestion.
“This helps us connect people to people, employees to the workforce, neighborhoods to neighborhoods, it’s a great opportunity for truly everyone to benefit,” Bladholm said.
It could soon be one step closer to reality.
Mayor Ted Wheeler’s proposed 2019-2020 budget includes $200,000 from the general fund for a feasibility study to figure out everything from exactly how much this whole thing would cost to who would be using it.
Bladholm said the route would have nine stops.
But not everyone is on board.
Last week, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said it’s one of the budget items she’d like to see go: “If they’re so excellent, private business should fund it and they should come back and tell us what they found.”
But Bladholm says the city's support is important and it would help them get state and federal funding down the road.
