PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A proposed program in Multnomah County would pay people who are homeless to help with COVID-19 recovery efforts.
The money would come from a Metro measure that passed last year, and it’s one of many programs the Joint Office of Homeless Services is suggesting.
The idea is to help individual people and the community at large at the same time, by providing some work for 100 people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, while also cleaning up areas that have suffered during the pandemic. Last May voters approved the Metro Supportive Housing Services Measure funded by a personal income tax for certain income levels and a business income tax.
This summer it’s time to start spending that money, and Denis Theriault with the Joint Office of Homeless Services said they’ll be asking to spend $52 million on a range of things including shelter and rent assistance.
One of the proposals is to use $3 million on this program where people would get an income and the job training they need to get or stay in housing, while doing things like repair work, picking up trash and cleaning graffiti.
"We know that our communities are hit hard by the pandemic economically and we can provide work for 100 folks, get them income, get them job training, help them stay in housing or quickly get back into housing if they don’t have it and also make a difference in our public spaces which have been hit pretty hard too right now," Theriault said.
This is a request. Next Thursday the Multnomah County Chair will release her budget, and then through the budget process, the county commissioners will have to vote and the public will be able to weight in too.
