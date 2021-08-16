HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County deputies who shot and killed Kevin Peterson Jr. during a drug sting last fall were justified in using deadly force and won't face charges, prosecutors said in a report released Monday.

According to a report by the Pierce County prosecutor's office in Tacoma, Washington, Peterson, 21, was armed and pointing a gun at officers as he tried to evade arrest the night of Oct. 29, 2020.

Deputies cornered Peterson following a planned drug sale of 50 Xanax pills to a confidential informant outside a motel. Law enforcement gave conflicting statements initially about whether Peterson fired shots at deputies, sparking widespread protest over the police shooting of a Black man. It was later determined that Peterson did not fire his weapon, but he grabbed the gun out of his car while running away and pointed it at deputies on scene.

Detective Jeremy Brown, who was shot and killed while conducting narcotics surveillance in July, was one of the deputies involved. Brown, Robert Anderson and Jonathan Feller fired a combined 34 shots at Peterson, striking him four times.

"It is tragic that Mr. Peterson lost his life. But he made the regrettable decision to distribute drugs and, in the course of felony drug dealing, threaten to shoot the police," prosecutors said in the report. "He took the gun with him when he unlawfully fled from the Mercedes, he retrieved it after dropping it despite commands to leave it where it was, and he pointed it at the containment officers who met him at the U.S. Bank. There was no legal requirement for the officers to allow Mr. Peterson to fire first before defending themselves. They did not have to wait for him to pull the trigger."

Peterson's family, who has filed a lawsuit against the Clark County Sheriff's Office, released the following statement through their attorney Mark Lindquist:

“We are shocked an officer gets to shoot Kevin in the back because he’s tired of chasing him. And now the two officers who shot at Kevin while he was running are both back at work. This is unfair and unsafe for everyone in the community.”

Lindquist said he is "confident justice will prevail" in the family's civil suit.

