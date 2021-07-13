CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff announced on Tuesday that the officer-involved shooting incident with Deputy Sean Boyle back in February has been determined to be a lawful use of deadly force, according to the prosecuting attorney overseeing the case.
The shooting occurred Feb. 4 during a traffic stop near Northeast 68th Avenue and 2nd Avenue.
Investigators said during the traffic stop, one of the deputies fired a gun and hit the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Jenoah D. Donald.
Investigators released a report stating that Donald did not comply with commands, resisted arrested, and pulled one of the deputies into his car. Donald was hospitalized after the shooting and later died.
Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins released a statement on the findings saying in part, “Incidents such as this are very difficult on everyone. My thoughts continue to be with the family impacted by the loss of a loved one in this tragic event. I fully support ongoing efforts to improve transparency and accountability with law enforcement. The investigation of this incident was conducted independent of my office and personnel. WAPA’s creation of a team of individual prosecuting attorneys from around the state to review this incident furthers the goals of improved transparency and increased accountability. We will strive to learn all that we can from this incident and work at constant improvement.”
