PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It was a crime that shocked Portland and the nation.
In 2017, a man was arrested, accused of stabbing two people to death and hurting a third, after they confronted him for shouting hate-speech at two teenage girls.
Now, prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty in Jeremy Christian’s case.
Court papers point to a change in the definition of “aggravated murder” and that comes from a Senate bill signed into law last month.
It not only limits how prosecutors use the death penalty, it also creates a new charge: murder in the first degree.
The Christian case is the first major court case impacted by the new law.
Earlier this month, Christian’s lawyers asked for the death penalty to be taken off the table because of the impact the new law has on the case.
Lawmakers originally said the law would not impact ongoing cases, but back in August, Gov. Brown tried to call a special session to address the misunderstanding over how the bill was written.
That special session never happened.
Christian’s case has already had a series of twists and turns.
He’s exhibited bizarre behavior, including outbursts, in a series of court appearances.
His lawyers also tried unsuccessfully to move the trial out of Multnomah County.
Court papers make clear – no mistake was made in the original charging documents – but the new law allows changes under certain circumstances.
Christian is due to be back in court on Friday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
