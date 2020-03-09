‘Protect the elderly’: Health officials talk on COVID-19 in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Health officials in Oregon provided the latest information on COVID-19 in Oregon as the number of confirmed cases continues to grow in the United States.
In Oregon, the number of confirmed cases remains at 14, with one case confirmed by the Center for Disease Control, health officials said. Health authorities expect to have results on Tuesday for 52 tests that are still pending.
226 people are being monitored for potential exposure, according to Oregon Health Authority, and 291 people have completed monitoring and have not shown any symptoms in the past 14 days.
We are awaiting a press briefing in Portland regarding the latest info on #COVID19 in Oregon. pic.twitter.com/td5nUMWsAQ— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) March 9, 2020
Cases have been reported in several counties in Oregon, including Washington, Umatilla, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, and Marion.
Health officials said they are continuing to work closely with federal partners to combat the outbreak and said they are working to keep their healthcare systems running smoothly.
“We do think that even though we are reporting 14 cases, that this disease is much more widespread in our community, as many of these cases were identified as potential community transmission, meaning we can’t trace it back to an individual,” Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist with the Oregon Health Authority, said.
Health officials said that with no vaccine and no treatment, they have two goals right now.
“The first is to slow the spread of the virus enough to keep our health systems running,” Jennifer Vines, lead health officer with Multnomah County, said. “Number two is we need to protect the elderly and the medically-fragile because it is increasingly clear that these individuals are at high risk of serious complications and death.”
Vines said it has become increasingly clear that the virus is spread through infectious droplets.
“Meaning that you need to be within six feet or so of a coughing person for a prolonged period of time to be at risk,” Vines said. “With that in mind, we’re working with schools, shelters, long-term care facilities, businesses, and attention facilities to put in place the basic infection prevention measures.”
Health officials plan to provide bi-weekly updates on coronavirus in Oregon. On Monday, they asked community members to help protect older adults who are at higher risk of severe disease.
“If you’re sick, don’t visit–check in by phone or message as substitutes for visits to see if they need anything, Vines said. “Help get the message out that for now, CDC is recommending that older adults avoid large gatherings.”
They also asked for help protecting Oregon health systems.
“Stay home if you’re sick and only seek urgent health care if you otherwise would,” Vines said. “Anyone with mild illness who would not otherwise seek care does not need to be tested for COVID-19 at this time.”
Gov. Brown over the weekend declared a state of emergency as health officials announced new presumptive cases of coronavirus.
Brown said the state of emergency will remain in place for 60 days but can be extended until public health threat from the virus is contained.
Health officials say most people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms. If you are feeling sick with mild symptoms and do not need to seek medical care, stay home while you recover. If you are sick and plan to seek care, call before going in for care so arrangements can be made to prevent exposing others.
