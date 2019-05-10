PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In this hot weather, a lot of people will be heading outside to enjoy all of the beauty around Portland, but before you head out there are a few things you need to keep in mind when it comes to the sun and your skin.
“We actually have one of the highest skin cancer rates in the country,” OHSU Dr. Anna Bar said. “We have one of the highest rates of melanoma incidents in the country, second only to Utah.”
Dr. Bar is an oncology surgeon specializing in skin cancer and melanoma and on the average day, she does 12-15 surgeries to remove areas of concern.
She said reaching for the sunscreen may be top of mind in this weather, but it’s important to use year-round, even on the gloomy days.
“The reason we say that is because some of the wavelengths that can cause skin cancer, the wavelengths of UV light, are present even in a cloudy light,” she explained.
She recommends a sunscreen with at least SPF 30, and pick one that says “broad spectrum” which means it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. If you’re looking at ingredients, select something with zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide.
If you heard about a recent study suggesting that sunscreen gets into your bloodstream, Dr. Bar said it may be more of a theoretical risk and you’re still better off using it to protect against the known risks of the sun.
“From what we know the stratum corneum, which is the top layer of your skin, is a very good barrier,” she said. “It doesn’t allow a lot of chemicals to get into the bloodstream.”
When it comes to your moles, follow the alphabet:
A – asymmetry: the two halves don’t look the same
B – border: it’s irregular, uneven or has jagged edges
C – color: multiple colors in the same mole, like brown, black, red, tan or even blue
D – diameter: larger than 6 mm may be a concern
E – evolution: anything that changes over time is especially concerning.
“I had a little mole here on my arm,” Dr. Bar said. “It used to be brown, but it got a little spot of black pigment. I just had it removed and tested and that was just yesterday, so it’s not a big procedure, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”
If you want to learn more, OHSU will be hosting the PDX Skincare Festival on Saturday May 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Robertson Life Sciences Building located at 2730 Southwest Moody Avenue.
You can get free screenings for skin cancer (by appointment only), get skincare samples tips and services, take part in the “Steps Against Melanoma” 5K walk, join the “Melanoma Survivors to Thrivers Symposium,” learn about new technologies surrounding skin cancer detection and more.
To learn more, visit: www.ohsu.edu/war-on-melanoma/pdx-skincare-festival.
