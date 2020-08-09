Protest at Portland Police Association declared riot Sunday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police declared a riot Sunday after protesters returned to the Portland Police Association for the second night in a row.

The crowd gathered at Lombard Street and then marched to the PPA office blocking streets as the marched.

Just after 10:00 p.m. Portland police declared it an “unlawful assembly” and told the crowd to “disperse west or be subject to an arrest or citation.”

Minutes later Portland police declared the gathering on North Denver Avenue near Russet Street a riot shortly after.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

