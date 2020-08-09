PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police declared a riot Sunday after protesters returned to the Portland Police Association for the second night in a row.
The crowd gathered at Lombard Street and then marched to the PPA office blocking streets as the marched.
Protesters are in front of the Portland Police Union building. Blocking Lombard & Elmore pic.twitter.com/TsOxetNIT6— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) August 10, 2020
Just after 10:00 p.m. Portland police declared it an “unlawful assembly” and told the crowd to “disperse west or be subject to an arrest or citation.”
Minutes later Portland police declared the gathering on North Denver Avenue near Russet Street a riot shortly after.
The gathering on North Denver Ave near North Russet St is now being declared a riot. All persons in the area on North must disperse by traveling NORTH now. You are ordered to disperse immediately.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 10, 2020
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.