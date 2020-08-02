Protest in downtown Portland remains peaceful; Police declare unlawful assembly during east side protest

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a protest outside the federal courthouse in downtown Portland remained peaceful Saturday night, but another protest in East Portland was declared an unlawful assembly.
Portland Police say at about 8:50 p.m., people started to block traffic along Southwest 3rd Avenue outside the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. Hundreds gathered for several hours and listened to speeches.
Just after midnight, a majority of the crowd then marched through downtown and the Pearl District. Police say the group shrunk during the nearly two-hour march. When it returned to Southwest 3rd Avenue, the crowd of about 100 slowly drifted off into the city over the next hour.
Police say the march was peaceful and officers did not interact with the crowd downtown.
Meanwhile, police say another group of about 200 people marched from Laurelhurst Park to the Penumbra Kelly Building, located at 4753 E. Burnside Street.
The group blocked a portion of East Burnside Street. Police say people in the crowd shined bright lights and directed lasers at officers and then started throwing glass bottles at them.
Someone in the crowd threw a glass jar or bottle filled with paint, which hit a Portland Police officer in the head. The officer was not hurt.
Police provided public address announcements telling people to stay off the property at the Penumbra Kelly Building and to move away to the west.
As people continued to throw glass bottles and other objects at officers, police declared the assembly unlawful and directed people to disperse.
Police say people with “press” written on their outer garments repeatedly threw objects at officers.
Near East Burnside and Southwest 44th Avenue, a person moved a car slowly in front of police, interfering with their attempts to move people out of the road. Police say to remove the hazard the car presented, they deflated its tires.
Officers arrested two people during the protest. 31-year-old Max Van Briesen of Portland was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of assaulting a public safety officer, interfering with a police officer, and disorderly conduct in the second degree. 34-year-old Freedom Moreno of Portland faces charges of interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct in the second degree, resist arrest, and harassment.
Police say a large portion of the crowd marched in the street and circled back to the toward the Penumbra Kelly Building.
Officers met the crowd near Southeast 50th near East Burnside and directed it south to Southeast Belmont Street. Police say people with “press” written on their outer garments were again among those throwing objects at police.
Officers disengaged with the crowd near Southeast Belmont Street and Southeast 48th Avenue. The crowd did not return to the Penumbra Kelly Building.
Police say they did not use CS gas.
