PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – We’re learning more from people who were in downtown Portland Saturday night when a shooting left one person dead, including a protest medic who tried to help and interacted with police at the scene.
The shooting occurred near Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street as two political rallies were happening. Police have not confirmed if the shooting was connected with the rallies. There have been no arrests and police have not named any suspects.
Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell at a press conference on Sunday spoke about the shooting, saying they are monitoring the situation because of potential threats of violence. They said there is a lot of misinformation spreading right now and they’re asking people to let officers fully investigate before jumping to conclusions.
Lovell said currently, they are not instituting a curfew, but all options are on the table. Wheeler said there have been posts on social media that people plan to come back seeking vengeance. He says those people need to stay away from Portland.
“So, this is not the time to get hot-headed because you read something on Twitter that some guy made up in his mother’s basement,” Wheeler said. “It’s not the right time or place, so let’s wait. Let’s get the facts and then let’s collectively work together to address the violence we’re facing.”
Wheeler and Lovell said they were meeting with regional and state leaders to make a plan for peaceful demonstrations moving forward from Saturday.
Matt Robins, a protest medic near the shooting scene on Saturday, said he was walking back toward the Justice Center when he heard two pops. He says he thought it was fireworks, but when he saw the victim on the ground, he knew something was wrong.
“We thought someone had lit fireworks off or something, and when we looked, we saw a guy run for like two seconds and then plop on the ground,” Robins said.
Robbins said he and his partner help treat anyone injured at protests.
“There’s a guy standing over top of him saying this is my friend, help him please,” Robbins said.
Robbins said once Portland police began moving into the area, he and his partner were told to leave.
“We were forcibly pushed down,” Robbins said. “My partner, a field medic, tried to get her gear, because like I said, they rushed us so fast that some of our gear had fallen down.”
At the press conference on Sunday, Lovell also spoke about why police didn’t intervene as people openly fought in downtown streets.
“It’s very difficult when you have small groups of people spread throughout the city to engage in violent acts with each other, and we have limited resources, so we can’t be everywhere at the same time,” Lovell said.
Lovell said most of PPB’s resources were focused on the caravan event, where hundreds of cars drove into the city from Clackamas County.
“We never know where these are going to take place, and we had an idea of where this caravan of vehicles was going, and there’s a lot of street corners, parking structures, things of that nature, where these things can happen, and it’s hard to have officers at all of these at all times,” Lovell said.
Lovell said an arrest has not been made in the case. Police ask anyone with information that could be helpful in the ongoing investigation to call the bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Wheeler on Sunday said that in the more than 90 days of protests, he has asked Gov. Kate Brown twice to send in the National Guard, but those requests were denied. FOX 12 reached out to the governor’s office about why she denied the requests, but Brown did not immediately respond.
If you have information you would like to share with our reporters, you can send your information to kptvnews@kptv.com.
Maybe Kate didn't send in the Guard because she learned a little something from Malheur, when she sent a bunch of trigger-happy young officers in and they killed Lavoy Finnicum. But that leaves a big question ... did she learn the right lesson for this occasion? This is not an insult; to deal wisely with these affairs requires a broad view and a depth of understanding that would be quite rare in the halls of Portland or Salem. A-a-and it requires the wisdom to NOT have sown the seeds of this crop in Portland.
Oh, come on Fox 12... you know darn good and well why Kate Brown denied sending the National Guard into Portland, even after fellow liberal democrat Ted requested them. I'll give you a hint, though: She is actually even more spineless than Ted is...
Ted wheeler is responsible for the continuing riots. He is not man enough to deal with the rioters.
Welcome to Portland. The cesspool of the northwest is showing places like Chicago and New York that they are on the side of killers also.
