PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing federal charges following an overnight attack on the Hatfield Courthouse in Portland, according to the district attorney’s office.
Kiefer Alan Moore, 24, was arrested by Federal Protective Service officers early Friday morning and a criminal complaint alleging destruction of government property is being presented to a U.S. Magistrate Judge.
Moore is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Last night’s demonstration marked a significant increase in violence against federal property in Portland, according to the district attorney’s office.
Federal Protective Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as well as U.S. Marshals, were assaulted with bottles, rocks, commercial-grade fireworks, and improvised explosives. Other incendiary devices were thrown into the federal courthouse.
“The lawless and violent acts of extremists across the political spectrum cannot continue. Violence directed at federal, state, and local law enforcement and property destruction is inconsistent with the aims of social justice,” said U.S. Attorney Williams. “These are criminal acts and individuals who engage in them will be held accountable.”
