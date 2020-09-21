PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Department of Justice has designated Portland as one of three cities that “permit violence and destruction of property.”
This comes after President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funds from Portland if the violence does not stop.
Najee Gow is part of the Black Lives Matter movement in Portland and said that this will help refuel protests after the weeklong hiatus.
“This is a movement. This is not two weeks, this is not 100 days,” Gow said.
He said that this is something that will reinvigorate protesters and believes more people will show up to protest.
“Mr. President it’s in our right to protest. And if you think that we’re gonna slow down because you have General Barr on your side and the federal troops on your side, well we have the American people on our side,” he said.
Gow has said repeatedly that he condemns the violence and those acting destructively are not part of the Black Lives Matter movement. He also pointed out that those committing crimes are mostly white.
“We are not a violent movement, we are a peaceful movement and we want change we are not asking for a handout, we’re just asking for equal rights,” Gow said. NAACP President, E.D.
Mondaine also condemns the violence but said the president and his administration have gone too far.
“We can’t parent every individual and hold everybody’s hand that comes out to protest and what comes with protest is what comes with protest,” Mondaine said. “I maintain property damage is wrong but we don’t need a federal mandate to tell us that.”
With all eyes once again on the Rose City, Mondaine believes that Portland has a unique opportunity to lead the way in rooting out systemic racism and to create lasting change through legislation and reallocation of funds within the police department.
“Our city has been chosen for a time such as this because we are a people beyond being labeled the whitest city in America, the weirdest city in America,” Mondaine said. “We are the most powerful city in America when it comes to systemic change and we can make the kind of change that will allow the rest of the world to take its marching orders from us so we can tell them how to do it. I have faith in Portland."
In response to the DOJ, Mayor Ted Wheeler put out a statement that said: "This is thoroughly political and unconstitutional. The President is playing cheap political games with Congressionally directed funds. Our cities are bringing communities together; our cities are pushing forward after fighting back a pandemic and facing the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, all despite recklessness and partisanship from the White House. What the Trump Administration is engaging in now is more of what we've seen all along: shirking responsibility and placing blame elsewhere to cover its failure."
There were protests held over the weekend in Portland. Police said vandalism occurred Saturday night, but no arrests were made. An unlawful assembly was declared outside the ICE building in south Portland on Friday night.
