PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters blocked traffic on Interstate 5 near the Interstate Bridge on Friday, marching from Washington into Oregon and then back into Washington.
The crowd of marchers at one point blocked all lanes of southbound traffic after marching from Esther Short Park in Vancouver, stopping drivers in the area from heading across the border. The group continued to march into Oregon near Jantzen Beach after pausing to listen to speakers on the bridge, then marched back across the bridge.
Protesters are on the move back to Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/LIJWEiS9Fg— Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) June 20, 2020
The group moved onto I-5 after an event in downtown Vancouver, according to troopers, who estimated the group to include several hundred people, as well as several vehicles carrying supplies.
Southbound traffic was temporarily diverted to State Route 14 westbound.
Drivers in the area were asked to delay travel or use an alternate route, including Interstate 205. Law enforcement did not provided an estimated time of reopening for I-5, but said it would be closed for an extended period of time.
VanWA - NB I5/Interstate Bridge - Traffic moving fine across the bridge if you are coming from OR! Only SB traffic affected. #DriveSafe.— Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) June 20, 2020
Vancouver police also reported heavy traffic in downtown there into late Friday evening.
March organizers earlier in the day said the message of the gathering is love. Participants before marching on the bridge spent time at the park eating, listening to music, and participating in family-friendly events.
Organizers once protesters moved into Oregon began to hand out snacks and water to people. They said they want their voices heard that black lives matter, with many marchers chanting about George Floyd and holding up signs encouraging people to stand up to racism.
